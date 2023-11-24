Texas Woman Blinds 'Sugar Daddy,' Steals From His Home After He Refuses to Give Her $2,000

A San Antonio woman has been slammed with additional charges after police say she assaulted a man she met on a 'sugar daddy' dating app.

Kaley Renae Medina, 26, was initially charged with robbery, but now also faces charges for a DWI active warrant and a new charge for continuous violence against family, as reported by ABC7.

Medina Met the Victim on a 'Sugar Daddy' Hook-Up App

Medina was arrested after being accused of trashing the home of a 61-year-old man she met on a sugar daddy app, stealing a bunch of items and dumping laundry detergent on his head during a fit of rage after he refused to give her money.

"This case stems from a site called SeekingArrangement.com where the suspect in this case, a 61-year-old male, met this young lady on that site. My understanding about this site is it's sort of a dating site. Looking at the site itself – where beautiful people and wealthy people get together," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Medina Got Angry After Victim Refused to Give Her $2,000

According to the arrest report, the victim and Medina had gone out on a date earlier in November after meeting on the dating app. This app is known for being a sugar daddy hook-up site. The victim said nothing unusual happened during the dinner, but he didn't intend to meet up again, but they did continue texting each other.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a home off Stargazer Pass near Overlook Parkway in Far North Bexar County. The victim then told police that Medina showed up around 2:30 a.m. unannounced, but he decided to let her in.

They began to talk and drink some wine when, out of the blue, he said Medina asked him for $2,000. He told her he didn't have that kind of money. He said then Medina became enraged and began destroying a mounted flat-screen TV, his custom entertainment center, and a painting, and then damaged several walls during her fit of rage.

Medina Stole the Victim's iPhone, Passport, Dyson Hair Dryer Among Other Things

According to the arrest report, Medina wasn't done. After the victim asked her to stop destroying his home, Medina poured laundry detergent on his head, getting the chemical solution into his eyes, causing burns and blinding him.

After that, she stole several items, including his passport, an Apple Pro Max iPhone, a surveillance camera, and a Dyson hair dryer, among other things before taking off.

Blinded, the victim crawled outside his home and began to yell for help. After Bexar County Sheriff's deputies arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital with chemical burns to his eyes and cuts on his legs.

As a result of this assault, she was arrested for continuous family violence due to a previous family violence incident. It didn't take long for deputies to track down Median.

Medina Has Previously Been Arrested for DWI, Assault

Medina has a long history of run-ins with the law. "This young lady has actually got a pretty extensive criminal history. DWI – times three. So she's at a felony level DWI. She has been arrested for intoxication assault. Aggravated Assault. Aggravated assault on a security guard from a 2020 case," said Sheriff Salazar. "She's certainly no stranger to the law."