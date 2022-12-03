Texas Woman Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend for 'Not Helping Her with the Bills' on Thanksgiving Day

A 30-year-old woman in San Antonio, Texas, has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend multiple times for not "helping her with the bills," according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit seen by local TV station KSAT, Cassandra Gutierrez stabbed the man she had been dating for about a year with a kitchen knife on Thanksgiving Day after confronting him over a lack of help with her bills.

The two had returned to Gutierrez's apartment after drinking at a bar, when the woman became "confrontational," according to the affidavit. The confrontation escalated. At this point, according to police, Gutierrez grabbed a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed her 42-year-old boyfriend.

Victim was Bleeding Profusely, Trail of Blood Led to the Woman's Apartment

The man was stabbed in the neck, right hand, left hand and back, according to local TV station KABB, before fleeing the scene. KSAT-TV reported police as saying the man was "bleeding profusely" and a trail of blood had been visible leading to the woman's apartment.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, was reportedly taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio in a stable condition.

Gutierrez Charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Gutierrez was taken into custody on Tuesday and her bail set at $75,000, according to online court records. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weaponâ€”a second-degree felonyâ€”Bexar County Jail records show.

The incident involving Cassandra Gutierrez and her boyfriend was not the only one police responded to over the Thanksgiving weekend in the Lone Star State.

In Spring Branch, near Houston, a woman's ex-husband reportedly fired shots into her home on Nov. 24, while the woman and her family were finishing eating dinner. The shooting killed a woman and a man in the house, and injured two others, including a 15-year-old.

The suspect was arrested and is facing two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to police.