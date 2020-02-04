Shooting at the Texas A&M University Campus left two women dead and a child injured on Monday, January 3. The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, according to the college website.

The incident took place at 10:17 am at the college's Pride Rock residence hall, which mainly houses freshmen. While no information on the incident has been disclosed, police officials suggest that no other threats were involved.

"Our hearts go out to everyone in the community who has been impacted by this tragedy," said Mark Rudin, president of Texas A&M University-Commerce was quoted as saying by ABC news. "The health and safety of our students is always our top priority." All classes in the university, where about 12,000 students are enrolled, were cancelled for the rest of the day.

Shooter opens fire in packed bus in California; one killed, five injured

In an unrelated incident, a shooter opened fire in a packed intercity Greyhound bus leaving one woman dead and five wounded early Monday morning at the 5 Freeway near Lebec, California.

Passengers and the bus driver were able to disarm the shooter and coerce him into leaving the bus, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sgt Brian Pennings was quoted as saying. The bus continued on its way to the Grapevine Road exit before eventually parking at the Valero gas station.

Authorities said emergency first aid was performed on the victims by the passengers. The shooter, identified as Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, was taken into custody after he was found on the freeway shoulder. A resident of Capitol Heights in Maryland, Williams was booked at the Kern County jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

45-year-old man airlifted to hospital with critical injuries

The bus with 42 passengers was on its scheduled route from Los Angeles to the Bay Area and included a six-year-old and an eight-year-old, both of who were uninjured.

While no information on the identity of the victim has been disclosed, the CHP said the woman was a 51-year-old from Columbia. Those injured in the shooting include two with critical injuries: a 45-year-old man who was airlifted to an area hospital and a 19-year-old woman. A 39-year-old woman suffered major injuries while a 49-year-old and a 50-year-old were reported to have moderate and minor injuries.

Incident 'extremely rare' but not terrorism

Police have found no evidence suggesting the shooter knew of the victims or passengers but have dismissed the case being related to terrorism.

Describing the incident as "extremely rare," Pennings said, "There's no evidence to indicate that there was terrorism involved or anything like that. We are still trying to establish a motive." Passenger eyewitnesses were picked up by another Greyhound bus and were released after questioning by the police.

Greyhound released a statement after the shooting that said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and every family member impacted by the incident today. We are gathering details and will assist the Kern County police in every way possible during their investigation."