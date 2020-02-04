A man visiting friends and family in Fresno, California, was shot dead after an argument over teams at the Super Bowl went horribly wrong, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Frank Rojas, was shot in the head at the front yard of a house located at the corner of Tuolumne and B street. Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said Rojas, who was grilling barbecues, struck a conversation with a homeless man. "Preliminary info is that they were rooting for different teams," Chamalbide added.

An argument over team San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs and who would win the Super Bowl quickly deteriorated. The suspect then pulled a weapon out of his backpack and shot the victim. "It wasn't a gun, but it was like a makeshift gun, so we are trying to determine what exactly it was," the police said.

Rojas was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery but was later pronounced dead. Investigators said the suspect described to be in his 30's or 40's tossed the weapon near the crime scene and ran after the victim was struck. He was arrested from a few blocks away later by authorities.

Shot for filming an altercation

In another incident, a man was shot in the neck after he was found recording an altercation outside an apartment complex in southeast Fresno, California, on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old victim was trying to film a fight on his phone taking place at an apartment complex near Chestnut and Lowe at around 4 pm, according to various eyewitness accounts.

It was after one of the people involved in the fight spotted the man, about 11 rounds of shots were fired at the victim. The victim was rushed to the CRMC after a bullet hit him in the neck. He was stated to be in critical condition. Police are investigating the case, and no arrests have been made yet.

A man waiting for Marijuana delivery outside house shot in drive-by

In yet another incident in southeast Fresno, a 19-year-old man waiting for marijuana delivery was injured in a drive-by shooting. The victim was shot after a car pulled up outside his house at Holloway and Eugenia at around 10 pm on Saturday. "According to our victim, he was standing outside of his house within the gated area waiting for a marijuana delivery to be made," Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley was quoted as saying by ABC news.

A bullet hit the victim's shoulder and pierced his chest. The man made a 911 call and was rushed to the CRMC by emergency crews where he was stated to be alive. While no arrests were made, police are searching surveillance footage and have described the assailant's car as a light blue sedan.