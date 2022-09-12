Texas Teacher Fired After She's Filmed Defending Pedophiles During Class, Telling Students Not to 'Judge People for Wanting to Have Sex with 5-Year-Olds'

A Texas teacher has been fired after she was caught on video telling students to avoid using the word "pedophiles," and instead call them "minor attracted persons."

Amber Parker, 53, who taught English at Franklin High School in El Paso, was sacked from her job after making the comments in class which were captured on video and subsequently shared on social media.

'You're not Allowed to Label People Like That'



During the 18-second long clip that was posted to TikTok, the teacher can be heard telling students, "You're not allowed to label people like that," she continues. "Stop it, Diego. We're not gonna call them that."

"We're gonna call them MAPs, minor attracted persons," Parker is heard saying. "So don't judge people just because they wanna have sex with a five-year-old."

It wasn't clear in what context the discussion had been taking place, however students have said it was all part of a class debate as they prepared to read The Crucible.

Some students and parents were quick to defend the teacher - who believed that the clip did not represent Parker's beliefs and the conversation was taken out of context. But others blasted her for her words. And after an investigation, school authorities also concluded that her conduct deserved further punishment.

The school district was immediately informed of the incident, which occurred last week - and an investigation was launched, initially leading to Parker's suspension. El Paso's Independent School District board of trustees, led by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra, then unanimously voted to fire Parker following her controversial remarks.

Liza Rodriguez said Friday: "After a thorough investigation was conducted, on September 6, 2022, during a Special Board Meeting, the Board of Trustees approved a decision to notify a Franklin High School teacher of proposed termination,"

"Any allegation of potential misconduct is investigated thoroughly, and the safety of our students is a top priority," Rodriguez added.