Texas Teacher Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with Her Student

A former Barbers Hill High School teacher was booked into jail Tuesday facing allegations that she had sex with a student back in 2023.

As reported by Click2Houston, Molly Colleen Spears was indicted by a Chambers County grand jury for the charge of improper relationship with a student on Feb. 8, 2024.

Spears Solicited the Student Via Text Message

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Feb. 12, 2024, however, Spears was not arrested until Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, when her attorney said she self-surrendered to the Chambers County Jail. Her bond was set at $50,000. She has since been released on bond.

Spears is accused of engaging in sexual contact and intercourse with a male student during her time as a teacher at Barbers Hill High School. She solicited the contact by text message and through a commercial online service to meet the student, according to court records.

School District Issued Statement on Allegations Against Spears' in June 2023

KPRC 2 was aware of the allegations against Spears since June of 2023, when Barbers Hill ISD issued the following statement:

"Molly Spears worked as a high school teacher for Barbers Hill ISD from August 2021 to June 2023. She resigned earlier this month. Per policy, the district will not confirm any internal investigation into any matter," a district spokesperson wrote in an email.

At the time, no details confirming the nature of the allegations against Spears were released. She was previously listed as a high school language arts teacher.

Spears' defense attorney, Christopher L. Tritico, issued the following statement:

"Ms. Spears was first notified of the charges two days ago and we acted immediately to get the bond set up and in place. I cannot speak to why it sat for so dormant for so long. That is a question for the other side of the isle. Ms. Spears looks forward to having an opportunity to confront the allegations and to finally put this matter behind her."



According to Texas Education Agency records, Spears is currently under investigation for an allegation of misconduct but no formal determination has been made. Before being hired by Barbers Hill ISD in 2020, Spears was previously employed by Coldspring ISD from 2012 to 2014 and Texas City ISD from 2014 to 2020.