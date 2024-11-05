Texas Stepdad Killed Stepdaughter's Ex After He Threatened to Leak Her Nudes

A father shot and killed a man who had allegedly threatened to expose his stepdaughter's nude photos, according to Texas police and news reports.

Now, the 42-year-old father, Jessie Clifford Brown, is going to prison for decades, court records show.

A Witness Saw Brown Fatally Shooting His Stepdaughter's Ex-Boyfriend

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old John Allen Franco was found dead in a vehicle on May 20, 2015, in Liberty City. While deputies were initially dispatched for a report of a crash, they discovered Franco had been shot in the head, according to the sheriff.

The two-year investigation led authorities to Brown, who was arrested in October 2017, according to the Longview News-Journal. "A witness claimed Brown and two other men had pulled up next to them, when Brown allegedly got out and shot Franco through the driver's side window," as reported by KLTV.

Franco was Found Guilty of Murder Charges

Brown shot Franco because Franco threatened to share nude photos of his ex-girlfriend, Brown's stepdaughter, KYTX reported, citing a warrant.

Following a jury trial, Brown was found guilty Nov. 1 of murder, according to court records. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Brown has also been ordered to pay $10,000 for the murder of Franco. Liberty City is about a 115-mile drive southeast from Dallas.