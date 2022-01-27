Texas Science Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with Student 'Because Her Husband was Not Satisfying Her'

A Conroe Independent School District high school science teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Oakridge High school teacher Bonnie Guess Mazock, 36, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child following an investigation into allegations of a sexual relationship between Mazock and one of her students.

Mazock and the Student Had Sex in Her Vehicle, At His Home

According to court documents, the child's grandmother reported Mazock to the authorities after learning that her grandson was having sex with his science teacher. Detectives started investigating the allegations on Jan. 12.

Court documents also stated that the student originally confessed to his cousin that he had been having sex with his science teacher, and during winter break, he spent the night at Mazock's home.

Officials said the student also told investigators he had sex with Mazock multiple times, including inside of her vehicle and at his home. He also stated that Mazock said, "her husband was not satisfying her at home so he had to satisfy her," court documents revealed.

Mazock Gave the Student Money to Buy Them Drugs

Mazock and the student exchanged messages through the social media app Snapchat, according to court documents. Authorities said they found multiple messages between the teacher and the student, some talking about "meeting up" and "buying drugs."

Court documents also noted the student said Mazock sent him a picture on Snapchat while she was in her bathroom wearing only her lingerie. According to authorities, the teen said Mazock often gave him money so he could buy both of them drugs.

Mazock Placed on Leave, Principal Sends Letter to Parents

Oak Ridge High School Principal AJ LiVecchi sent a letter to parents and guardians addressing Mazock's arrest.

"Over the next few days, you will likely see and hear news reports regarding our school. I wanted you to hear directly from me accurate information about what has happened," the letter read. "I want to assure you that Oak Ridge High School and Conroe ISD are committed to providing a safe learning environment for your children."

Also in the letter, LiVecchi confirmed that Mazock, who was hired at the high school on Aug. 3, 2021, has been placed on administrative leave.