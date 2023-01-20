Texas School Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Her Student, Sending Him Nude Photos

A school teacher from Mission, Texas, was arrested on Thursday over accusations that she had sexual intercourse with a student.

As reported by a local news outlet, officers from the Mission Police Department arrested Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, of Mission on Thursday, according to Det. Art Flores, a spokesman for the police department.

Sosa Had Sex with Student at a Park Off-Campus

Sosa, who was employed as a teacher at IDEA Mission, became the subject of the investigation on Jan. 11, when officers interviewed a male student about his relationship with Sosa, Flores said.

"He admitted to having sexual contact, sexual intercourse, with the teacher," Flores said. Officers determined the sexual activity between Sosa and the student happened at a park during winter break, Flores said, not on campus.

Sosa also used Instagram to send the student nude photos, Flores said, and communicated with him by text message. The age and identity of the student has not been disclosed.

IDEA Public Schools Releases Statement

IDEA released a statement about the allegations on Thursday. "At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. IDEA Mission is aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a staff member," the statement read.

"IDEA officials have launched a thorough investigation and are fully cooperating with local law enforcement," the statement continued. "The staff member is no longer employed at IDEA Public Schools. As this is an ongoing investigation, all further questions should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency." The statement did not specify when Sosa stopped working for IDEA.

Sosa Charged with Improper Relationship with Student, Faces 2 to 20 Years in Prison

Officers charged Sosa with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony. If convicted, she faces 2 to 20 years in state prison.

Municipal Judge Jonathan Wehrmeister set her bond at $50,000. Sosa remained at the Hidalgo County jail on Thursday night and could not be reached for comment, the outlet noted.