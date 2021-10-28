Texas School Sparks Outrage After Mom Finds 'Gender Queer' Book with Sexually Explicit Cartoons in Library

A Texas school has sparked controversy after a student's mother found a book with sexually explicit images in the school's library.

The furious mother took to social media to express her anger after finding the book, titled "Gender Queer: A Memoir," in the library of a school in the Keller Independent School District.

"Welcome to Keller ISD. Yes, a Texas School where legitimate visual porn, a felony offense, is in one of our libraries. They were quick to find the book and pulled it from a student's hands, realizing the severity of distributing porn," the mother tweeted, alongside images showing the sexually explicit cartoons, including one depicting an oral sex scene between two individuals.

In a series of tweets that follow, the mother complains about the school district being overrun with "leftist" school faculty members who push such books alongside critical race theory and social economic learning.

"Please help us make parents aware of the danger of the cultural changes our society is making ,when people say they're going after our kids,you need to listen,because they are," she continued.

Authored by Maia Kobabe - a non-binary, queer illustrator - the book is described as an autobiography that charts the "journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fan fiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears."

As mentioned by the mother, until recently, the book was on the shelf in one of the Keller ISD high school libraries before the school had it pulled.

Keller ISD Releases Statement

The post instantly went viral, sparking outrage online."Disturbing" and "this shouldn't have been in a children's library" were some of the responses on Twitter. Keller ISD addressed the controversy by releasing the following statement:

"Keller ISD is aware of a report on social media about a book in one of our libraries that contained inappropriate images. One copy of the book in question was once available at a single high school library. There was no indication from the book's description that it contained graphic illustrations; however, once the librarian and campus administrators became aware of the images, they immediately removed the book. Illustrations of this sort should never be available in the school environment. Ensuring our curricular materials are appropriate for students is a priority for Keller ISD. We are changing the process we use to review and approve books and related materials to prevent future incidents."