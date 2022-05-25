Texas School Shooting: 18 Children Massacred at Elementary School Near Mexican Border; Chilling Video Shows 18-Year-Old Shooter Entering School With Gun

Eighteen students and one teacher were by massacred in a mass shooting carried out by an 18-year-old at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. The shooter, identified as Salvador Ramos, was also killed in the responding gunfire by police officers.

The deadly incident took place barely 10 days after another 18-year-old left 10 people dead in a grocery store located in a primarily Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York.

Video Shows Ramos Entering School Building

A video clip showing the elementary school shooter entering the school building surfaced soon after the shootout. It appeared to be shot from the window of a building located across the street.

The Daily Mail reported that fourteen children along with a teacher were killed in the shooting which started around 11.30 am. The victims were 7-11 years old. Apart from the deceased, thirteen students and an adult were also injured in the incident. They are being treated at the Uvalde Memorial emergency room.

Revealing the identity of the shooter, Governor Greg Abbott said that Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School. "He shot and killed - horrifically and incomprehensibly - 14 students and killed a teacher. There are families that are in mourning right now. And the state of Texas is in mourning with them," Abbott said.

Ramos Shot His Grandmother Before Mass Shooting

Abbott also revealed that Ramos, who was carrying a handgun and possibly a rifle too, had allegedly shot his grandmother before the mass shooting in the school. The condition of the grandmother is not known.

Pictures from the scene revealed that prior to entering the premises, Ramos crashed and abandoned his pickup truck outside the school.

After the law authorities arrived at the scene, the 18-year-old barricaded himself inside the school. He was killed in a shootout with the border patrol authorities. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District chief of police, Pete Arredondo, said that the 18-year-old had acted alone.

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering," Abbott said in a statement.