Buffalo Shooter Payton Gendron Wanted to Kill More Black People at Nearby Walmart Store; Horrific Plan Revealed

Gunman Payton Gendron wanted to kill more black people at a nearby Walmart store after shooting 13 people at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, said officials. His manifesto has also revealed that he had plans to continue the shooting and find more black people to kill.

Gendron killed 10 people at the Tops supermarket in the terrifying shooting on Saturday.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia stated that officials have uncovered information that if the gunman would have escaped the Tops supermarket, he had plans to continue the killings at a nearby store.

Gendron Had Plans to Drive Down Jefferson Avenue

"It appeared that his plans were to drive out of here and continue driving down Jefferson Avenue looking to shoot more black people as he could and possibly go to another store location," Gramaglia told ABC's Good Morning America.

In his 186-page manifesto, the gunman detailed that as he enters the store he would kill all black people in the supermarket. The shooter had also planned how he would continue his rampage on the road and the nearby areas including the Walmart.

Buffalo Gunman Speculated He Could Be Killed

The white teen, who wore an armored suit, shot 11 black people and two white persons. The gunman admitted that he knew that death could be a definite possibility but had made plans to survive the attack.

Gendron had also revealed that had also paid a reconnaissance visit a day before at the Tops store.

The police commissioner has not exactly shared the specific details which suggested that Gendron will continue the massacre stating that the investigation is underway. He also revealed that officials are checking his electronic devices like mobile phones and others to figure out his contacts and details.

Gendron, who pleaded not guilty to 10 murders, is scheduled to face court again Thursday. FBI is investigating the case as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism as the gunman's manifesto has revealed that he was influenced by white replacement theory and wanted white people to increase birth rates.

