Texas Republicans Reject 2020 Elections as 'Illegitimate,' Call Biden 'Acting President'

The Texas GOP formally rejected President Joe Biden's election in 2020 as illegitimate and voted in a state-wide convention this weekend.

The Republican party's convention in Houston reinforced how many remain fixated on former president Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

'2020 Election Violated the Constitution'

The move comes even though the House panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol presented evidence debunking those claims as false and showed testimony from Trump's closest advisers saying they did not believe them during televised hearings.

Last week, the party's Permanent 2022 Platform & Resolutions Committee advanced a resolution claiming the 2020 election had violated the Constitution.

"We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States," the Texas party said in a resolution, passed in a voice vote at its convention.

President Biden received 7 million more votes than Trump. He also received 306 votes from the Electoral College, more than the 270 needed to win.

Convention Also Called for an End to Abortion and Criticized Homosexuality

Convention delegates also voted on a measure calling for "equal protection for the Preborn." "We urge lawmakers to enact legislation to abolish abortion by immediately securing the right to life and equal proaction of the laws to all preborn children from the moment of fertilization, because abortion violates the US Constitution by denying such persons the equal protection of the law," it states.

Abortion is currently prohibited after around six weeks of pregnancy in Texas after the state's Legislature passed a restrictive law last year that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected.

However, a trigger law making abortion illegal would go into effect in Texas if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. A decision is expected later this month that could reverse the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed abortion rights nationwide.

The Texas GOP also issued a "rebuke" to Senator John Cornyn for his work on bipartisan gun legislation and referred to homosexuality as "an abnormal lifestyle choice" at the convention.

These were among more than 270 planks that were approved by a platform committee and voted on by the larger group of convention delegates using paper ballots. The results of those votes were still pending on Sunday, but Mr. Wesolek said it was rare for a plank to be voted down by the full convention after being approved by the committee.