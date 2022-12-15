Texas Parents Accused of Spiking Teenage Daughter's Milkshake to Sexually Abuse Her

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is calling a case infuriating and sickening after a young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of years by her own parents.

Christopher Thomley, 39, was charged with "continuous" sexual abuse of a child and his wife Ashley Thomley, 32, was charged with child endangerment following their arrest on Wednesday.

Victim Reported the Sexual Abuse After Parents Reported Her Missing

According to deputies, the parents reported their 13-year-old daughter missing on Nov. 7. Officials received a call from staff at an Amazon building about a child crossing a street alone.

Deputies found her on a highway and "she was done with that part of her life. I can't even imagine what she went through to get her to that point," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. She was scared and angry.

The sheriff said she was homeschooled and made an outcry, describing abuse that took place on a regular basis, over the past four to six years, some of it, recorded.

Parents Spiked Daughter's Milkshake with Cough Syrup to Knock Her Out

The big breakthrough came when deputies seized camera and computer equipment, which they claim showed the parents mixing cough syrup with ice cream to create a milkshake with the intention to knock her out and sexually abuse her.

"During this video that we saw, Christopher actually commented, 'well shoot, we forgot the oxycodone.' so that tells me that not only was this half a bottle of cough suppressant on this tiny little body enough for these depraved maniacs, they were lamenting the fact that they forgot the other prescription medication that they were going to give her as part of this cocktail," said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The girl is now in state care, while her parents sitting in jail. Salazar has called the suspects "maniacs" for what they allegedly did to this child. "I cant even imagine the prison that she lived in her entire life," Salazar said.