A Texas woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after she brutally slit her four-year-old daughter's throat and stuffed her body in a trash can on Monday. She later tried to mislead the police by reporting to them that her daughter has gone missing since morning.

Police, however, found discrepancies in her statements and started interrogating her after which she told the police that she was "advised to do so" to "save her child" from bigger danger. The incident has left the authorities shocked and investigation is on to find out the actual reason behind this gruesome murder.

Killed Brutally

Krystal Judy Lewandowski, 34, slit her daughter's throat on Monday morning, stuffed her body in a trash can and in order to prove her innocence went to police on her own and reported that her child has gone missing. However, police were not convinced with her statement and started interrogating her.

Lewandowski later told police that she was "advised to slit her daughter's throat" or "something worse would happen to her daughter," according to an arrest affidavit. She also told investigators that she "saved" her daughter from a bigger danger. The incident has left authorities shocked.

Investigation is still on and police still isn't sure about the actual motive behind the murder and if it was part of a bigger plot. Also, Lewandowski's mental health has been brought into question although she has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Misleading the Police

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a 911 call made by Lewandowski, who reported that her daughter Czara was missing, and reached her duplex around 11.30 am on Monday. However, firefighters were dispatched to a stabbing call at the same home shortly after the call to police.

Lewandowski, according to the affidavit, was giving physical description of her daughter to the officers but suddenly during cross questioning admitted that her daughter was not missing. "OK, maybe I should just tell you now. OK, so last night I was advised to slit her throat," Lewandowski said, according to court records.

On questioning further, Lewandowski admitted that she had wrapped the girl up and placed her in a trash can in the backyard. An officer went to the home and found the girl's body. Police are still trying to find out what Lewandowski meant by "something worse would happen" to her daughter.

Czara's 18-month-old brother was in the house when the girl was killed, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation but was found to be uninjured. Lewandowski has been charged with first-degree murder of a person under the age of 10, according to Tarrant County Jail records. She is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.