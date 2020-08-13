A 10-year-old girl in Florida was taking her first online class from home when her mother was shot dead in front of her in the middle of the class, police said on Wednesday. The woman was reportedly shot by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday, which was witnessed by her daughter's teacher via Zoom.

According to the teacher, there were other students also who witnessed the murder and they have been traumatized. However, the teacher immediately turned the mute button so that students don't feel scared. The suspect then shot the computer screen and fled the scene on a bicycle, according to the authorities.

Brutally Killed

Maribel Morales-Rosado, 32, was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend Donald L. Williams in front of several children including her own daughter who was attending her first online class at Warfield Elementary School, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said. The incident was watched by the girl's teacher along with other children attending the online class.

According to police, five siblings, between the age of nine and 17, were also present at home during the shooting and all the six children are traumatized. A few years ago, their father died in a car crash. "The teacher said that she heard a commotion, heard profanity, realized there was some kind of domestic altercation, [but] still could see the child online," said Snyder.

The teacher said that she immediately muted the video in order to prevent other students from hearing the gunshots but could see the 10-year-old putting her hands up to her ears. Following that, the computer screen went dark because it was struck by a projectile.

Arrested and Charged

Williams fled the scene immediately on a bicycle to a laundromat before boarding a bus. However, it didn't take long for the police to track him. The police, with the help of the bus driver, arrested Williams 40 minutes after the shooting.

According to the authorities, it was a premeditated murder. Williams allegedly confronted Morales-Rosado about a video, which was possibly posted on Facebook, following which an argument started. The argument could be heard by the teacher but before anyone could react, Williams squeezed the trigger of a handgun and shot multiple bullets into her head.

Police believe that the handgun used for the murder was stolen by Williams sometime in 2015. Morales-Rosado was to get married to her fiancé Christopher Flores later this year, who she has been dating since July 4, 2017. Flores said that Morales-Rosado's children are still in trauma and have been asking for and miss their mom.

Williams is in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond, charged with premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, one count of burglary to a structure and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Ana H. Rosado, the mother of Morales-Rosado, said that she and her other family members will fight for justice for her daughter.