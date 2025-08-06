Texas Millionaire Gored to Death by Buffalo He was Stalking During Big Game Hunt in South Africa

An American millionaire and big game hunter has died after being killed by a cape buffalo during a hunting trip in South Africa.

Asher Watkins, 52, of Texas, was stalking a 1.3-ton Cape buffalo in Limpopo on Sunday, Aug. 3, when the animal charged at him at 35 mph and fatally struck him, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The hunting trip, reportedly worth almost $10,000, was organized by Coenraad Vermaak Safaris. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA," Hunter Hans Vermaak said in a statement to the outlet on behalf of Coenraad Vermaak Safaris.

"On Sunday, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa's Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo," they added.

Watkins' mom Gwen and his stepdad, along with his brother Amon, were waiting for him at the safari lodge when the incident happened. The safari company said they are also in touch with Watkins' teen daughter, Savannah, and his ex-wife, Courtney.

Courtney also announced his death on Facebook with an emotional tribute, which has since been removed from the social media site.

"This photo is from another time, another chapter of our lives—but it's one that will always be a part of our daughter's story," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of themselves with their daughter. "On Sunday, August 3, Savannah's father, Asher Watkins, died suddenly in a tragic accident involving a Cape buffalo while on a hunting trip in South Africa."

"It's a reality that's still hard to put into words. Our hearts are heavy as we navigate the days ahead, especially for Savannah as she grieves her dad," she added. "We've been in a state of shock and heartbreak ever since, trying to process not just the loss, but the complexity that comes with it."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out, prayed, or simply held us in your thoughts. Your love has truly carried us through the hardest few days of our lives," she continued before adding the bible verse Psalm 34:18.

Asher, who had a Facebook page dedicated to his outdoor activities, was a managing partner at Watkins Ranch Group. On the company website, the hunter was described as having expert knowledge on the "purchase and sale of Ranch and Land properties across Texas and Oklahoma." His expertise stemmed from growing up in Dallas and working on his family's hunting and cattle ranch.