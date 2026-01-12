Texas Middle School Teacher Accused of Raping Her 14-Year-Old Student in Walmart Parking Lot While Two Others were Seated in the Back

A former Agua Dulce middle school teacher is accused of having inappropriate relationships with her former students.

Jaden Renee Charles, now 26, allegedly raped a 14-year-old student in the front seat of her SUV in a Walmart parking lot, in the presence of two other students who were seated in the back.

Charles, who was a science teacher at Agua Dulce Secondary School, when she was arrested in March 2024, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. The investigation into her alleged sex crimes spanned over two counties- Nueces and Jim Wells. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 29, 2024 around 2:10 a.m. at a Walmart parking lot in Alice, Texas.

Charles allegedly drove the three students, including a girl, 15, and a boy, 16, into the store's parking lot, according to court documents obtained by KRIS 6 NEWS. She then tied a blanket around the front seat headrests and raped the youngest of the three, while the other two teens were sitting in the back seats, according to the court documents.

Charles claimed she was pregnant with the 14-year-old boy's baby at the time of the alleged rape, the documents state. Two of the teens in the car claimed Charles had sex with other students at Agua Dulce Independent School District, according to investigators quoted in the court documents.

She appeared in court in Corpus Christi, Texas., on Thursday morning for a status hearing over her charges. However, her case was stalled after Charles' attorney, Robert J. Gonzalez, told Judge Jack Pulcher that he had only received evidence in the Nueces County case, KRIS 6 NEWS reported.

The Jim Wells County cases may be connected to the two cases out of Nueces County, Gonzales told the judge. Charles has not yet been indicted by Jim Wells County. Judge Pulcher scheduled Charles' next hearing for the first week of April.