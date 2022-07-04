Texas Man Who Idolized Uvalde Shooter Arrested After Co-worker Tipped Off Police About His Plot to Commit Mass Shooting at Amazon Depot

A man was arrested after a co-worker at an Amazon Delivery Station informed authorities of his plan to commit a mass shooting, according to the arrest report.

Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves, 29, was arrested on Monday and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Aceves Told the Co-worker About His Plans, Said He Uvalde Gunman was His 'Idol'

According to the arrest report, a fire alarm went off on June 24 at the Amazon Delivery Station on Sous Vide Way near Interstate 37 on San Antonio's Southeast Side.

While employees were exiting the building, the co-worker said Aceves told him "it would be a good idea to pull the fire alarm and have all employees exit the building and to commit a mass shooting," according to the arrest report.

The co-worker told investigators that Aceves then said "he will be doing it and he would commit a mass shooting." She didn't immediately tell her superiors for fear of retaliation.

The co-worker then said Aceves told her while she was giving him a ride from that he would now know what school to go to and shoot up the school when she told him he had to go pick her kids up from school. The coworker also claimed that Aceves mentioned he 'idolized' the Uvalde shooter who killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school on May 24.

Aceves Suffered from a Mental Illness, Purchased an Assault Rifle

Investigators brought in Aceves' father, who said that his son has had mental illness in the past and that he had placed the defendant in a mental health facility at the age of 16. He also said his son had stopped taking his prescribed medication after being on it for the previous two years.

Aceves' father confirmed that Aceves had purchased an AR platform rifle and that the family is scared of Aceves knowing his past behavior. Aceves is being held on $50,000 bond.