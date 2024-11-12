Texas Man Shot Dead by Daughter's Boyfriend After Argument Outside San Antonio Restaurant

A 43-year-old man, identified as Christopher Fuentes, was shot and killed by his daughter's boyfriend, following an argument at a nearby bar.

According to San Antonio police, Fuentes, his daughter, and the boyfriend, identified as 32-year-old Franco Xavier Summers, were at the bar early Saturday morning when an argument took place.

According to local CBS affiliate KENS, after the fight, Fuentes and his daughter left the bar and went to a Taco Palenque restaurant, leaving Summers behind. Police later reported that Summers drove to the restaurant, where he continued to argue with Fuentes.

When Fuentes approached the vehicle, Summers pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, killing him. Police say Fuentes' daughter ran for cover inside the Taco Palenque. No other injuries were reported. Fuentes was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After killing the man, the boyfriend fled the scene but was later picked up after police allegedly spoke with the daughter who told them who was behind the murder. Summers is being held on four charges including murder, assault of a family member, evading arrest and failure to stop and give information.

According to the daughter, her father is the only reason she survived the shooting and hailed him as a hero. The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

"On November 9th, 2024, my cousin Christopher Fuentes was involved in a deadly shooting," the description read. "The night started out young, and he was happy to be in the presence of his daughter." It added, "It came to a tragic end when his daughter's boyfriend decided to pull out a gun and shoot him."

" He was a great father, cousin, son, and friend. He did what any good dad would do to protect his daughter and fought till his very last breath. The family was nowhere prepared for this loss," the statement continued. "So at this time, any donations will be accepted. All we want to do is give my cousin a proper burial, so whatever you can contribute is much appreciated, even just a simple prayer. Thank you all for listening to our story."