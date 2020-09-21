Deputies are looking for a man after a woman was found chained inside his home and the body of another woman was found inside a burning vehicle outside his Southeast Texas house, authorities said on Sunday.

Jose Marin Soriano, 59, is on the run after deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call on Saturday evening and found a woman chained to the bed inside the bedroom of his home near Cleveland, Texas. The woman said she had been sexually assaulted by the homeowner.

Both Women Worked For Soriano

Investigators found that the two women cleaned houses for Soriano and were called to the residence after he told one of the women that he had revealing photos of her and that he would only delete them if she met him at his home.

The two women went to Soriano's home but when they arrived, Soriano held them at gunpoint and sexually assaulted one of them after chaining the woman by the ankle to the bed with a rope tied around her neck.

Other Woman Found Dead in Burning Vehicle

The other woman, who Soriano claimed to have photos of, tried to escape but instead crashed her car into the woods across the street and the vehicle burst into flames upon impact. The woman was found inside the vehicle, deceased and badly burned.



However, Investigators said an obvious gunshot wound was found when the woman was later examined. In Soriano's haste to stop the woman from leaving in her car, he left his cell phone in the house and it was his cell phone the rape victim used to call the Sheriff's dispatcher. She is currently under observation at a nearby hospital.

Manhunt Underway for Soriano

From information gained at the scene it was found that Soriano fled the scene in a Gray Ford pick-up truck and is considered to be "armed and dangerous" by authorities. Investigators consider him to be a public safety threat and have warned against approaching him until law enforcement has been notified.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500.