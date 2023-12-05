Texas Man Kills Girlfriend's 11-Month-Old Infant for Crying While He was Playing Video Games, Told Cops She Choked on Food

A Texas man was convicted of killing his girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter in 2021 on Friday.

According to Jefferson County prosecutors, Ka'oir Richard's was at work when Bryce Ceaser, crushed the child's skull because she was crying and he wanted to play video games.

Ceaser Told Cops the Baby Choked on Cheese and Crackers

After the fatal beating, Richard's mother received a Facetime call from Ceaser in which he showed her a cell phone picture of her daughter's lifeless body, according to KFDM. Ceaser told 911 dispatchers that Richard had choked while eating cheese and crackers.

However, he later admitted to detectives that he cracked the infant's skull and violently shook her. KFDM reported that a CT scan showed Richard suffered brain bleeding and bruising to her shoulder and temple.

"He wanted to play video games. He was mad he couldn't pay the bills, couldn't pay for a haircut," prosecutor Tommy Coleman told the jury, per KFDM. "You'll see the autopsy photos. They're hard to watch. This baby died from a skull fracture. The baby's skull was crushed. This defendant crushed the baby's skull because he wanted to play a video game."

Ceaser Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Ceaser's attorneys argued their client did not intentionally inflict the fatal injuries to Richard. However, a jury found Ceaser guilty of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and injury to a child and was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday.

When Ceaser is released, he will not be allowed to own a firearm. He will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.