Texas Man Fatally Shoots Teen He was Playing Video Game with Over 'Smack-Talk'

A 35-year-old Texas man took out a gun and shot a teenage boy earlier this week over "smack talking" while the two were playing a video game.

Crowley Police said Tavion Swindell, 16, was at the home of Deeven Jones Sunday afternoon when the incident took place, KXAS reported. Officers were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. and found Swindell with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth but succumbed to his injuries.

Jones left the scene before police arrived with the gun and was located and taken into custody later that evening in Fort Worth. He has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.



Swindell was Shot Following 'Smack-Talk' Over Beating Each Other in Video Game

According to an arrest affidavit, Swindell's sister reportedly told investigators the two were "smack-talking" while playing video games when she arrived at the home, WFAA reported. Jones said he needed to leave, and Swindell commented that he couldn't wait to beat people at the game.

Jones reportedly replied that the boy couldn't even beat him, and Swindell replied, "Who can't?" At that point, Jones pulled out the gun, put it against the boy's chest and shot him. Jones then reportedly told his sister not to call police and left the home with the gun.

He later called Swindell's sister from a different cell phone, telling her he'd thrown away his phone, the affidavit said. Police said they used social media and other methods to track Jones' vehicle and eventually took him into custody, KXAS reported.

Swindell Described as 'Fun-Loving, Smiling' Kid

Family members said Swindell played football at Southwest High School in Fort Worth. He was just a fun-loving kid; he always would mess with you and be smiling about it," his uncle, Raymond Andrew Jr, said. "I'm telling you, he had a good heart. It kind of pisses you off because the kid hasn't even lived. He hasn't even gotten out of school."

Southwest High School Principal John Engel issued a statement this week saying the school was providing crisis counseling for students who need help.