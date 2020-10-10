A man in El Paso, Texas, was arrested after being caught engaging in sexual acts with a puppy, according to the police. Chevance Smith, 24, was caught having sex with an 8-month-old female boxer-pit bull mix named Meda by the dog's owner on his front porch last Saturday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Meda's owners heard screeching sounds outside their residence at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, and when they went outside to check, they found Smith with his boxers pulled down and his genitals exposed.

'I'm Just Hugging Meda'

Smith was allegedly holding Meda's rear with one hand and choking the dog with the other while lying on the ground next to her. "What? I'm just hugging Meda," he stood up and told the owner, according to the affidavit.

Smith then offered Meda's owner money not to tell anyone about what had happened. According to the owner, Smith told them, "I didn't know you had dibs on the dog."

The owner immediately called police and according to eyewitnesses, Smith became aggressive towards the owner and tried to punch him. Witnesses restrained Smith until officers from El Paso Police Department's Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrived at the location took him into custody.

The owner told police that he noticed Meda's genitals were swollen and bleeding after he found Smith with the dog. A veterinarian examined Meda and confirmed that the puppy had suffered genital injuries and trauma consistent with the owner's statement.

Charged with Bestiality

Smith was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a felony charge of bestiality and is being held on a $7,500 bond. According to Texas law, if Smith is convicted of the charge, he could face between six months and two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Having sex with animals wasn't even a crime in Texas until 2017, when a bill was passed through the Texas House officially outlawing bestiality.