Texas Man Accused of Murdering Columbian DJ Girlfriend Under Influence of Drugs, Admits to Stuffing Her Body in Suitcase

John Poulos, a 36-year-old divorced father from Texas, took the stand in a Bogota court on Wednesday, where he faced accusations of killing his 23-year-old Colombian girlfriend, Valentina Trespalacios, during a drug-induced encounter. Poulos testified that he could not recall strangling Trespalacios but admitted to disposing of her body in a suitcase and throwing it in the trash.

According to Poulos, he woke up beside Trespalacios to find her lifeless with a zip tie, previously used as a sex toy, tightened around her neck. He claimed to have been in a panicked state due to a bad reaction from mixing drugs and alcohol, which impaired his judgment and memory on the night of January 22, 2023.

Poulos, who worked as an investor, had met Trespalacios on a dating app in 2022 and had plans to marry her. He confessed to doing drugs with her, despite never having done them before meeting her. He described his relationship with Trespalacios as loving and expressed regret over her death, stating, "So, imagine killing someone that you loved."

Admitting to making a "horrible decision," Poulos confessed to placing Trespalacios' body in a suitcase and discarding it in the garbage. The discovery was made by a homeless man rummaging through the dumpster near Bogota's main airport, who then alerted the authorities.

An autopsy revealed that Trespalacios died from mechanical asphyxia or strangulation. Poulos attempted to justify his actions by claiming he felt his life was in danger, whether in prison or facing trial.

After disposing of the body, Poulos fled to Panama but was apprehended four days later while attempting to board a flight to Turkey. He was then extradited to Colombia to face charges.

If found guilty of femicide, Poulos could face up to 50 years in a Colombian prison. Colombia does not have an extradition treaty with the United States or Montenegro, where Poulos allegedly planned to escape.

The trial continues as Poulos faces the serious charges against him, with the court deliberating the fate of both him and the tragic loss of Valentina Trespalacios.