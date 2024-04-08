Texas Judge's Wife Allegedly Shoots Nephew Dead for 'Overstaying His Welcome' at Their Home

The wife of a Texas judge has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting her nephew.

Mei Huang Wolfe, the 48-year-old wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe, was arrested and charged with murder on April 5, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Wolfe Shot the Nephew Following a Dispute

The fatal shooting happened at the Wolfes' home on April 4 around 10 p.m., a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office revealed to People.

Officers responded to the scene after Bob called 911 to alert authorities that his wife had shot his nephew during a dispute, police said. Medical personnel attempted to treat the nephew, identified by police as 40-year-old James Wolfe II, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bob was home when the incident occurred, along with the nephew and Mei Huang's adult daughter, police confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK-TV. According to the sheriff's office, the argument was part of "ongoing feud" between the nephew and Mei Huang while both of them lived in the house.

"The ongoing issues between the two concluded this evening after the suspect retrieved a weapon and pointed it at the complainant and fired one shot striking him in the upper torso," police told People in a statement. "Her husband had attempted to stop her and to get the gun away from her but was unsuccessful."

Mei Huang, James were Involved in Dispute Over Him Overstaying His Welcome at Their Home

Shortly after James' death, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez used preliminary information to determine that the dispute had occurred because Mei Huang felt he had overstayed his welcome in her and Bob's home.

"It may have been a situation where the female homeowner felt that he wasn't welcome anymore and a disturbance broke out over that," the sheriff said, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

"She retrieved a pistol and something happened during the altercation and she fired a shot, striking the nephew," he added. The sheriff also called the fatal shooting a "very tragic situation," adding, "Our condolences go out to the extended family and everybody impacted by this loss."

On April 6, Mei Huang's bond was set at $100,000, and she is due in court on April 8, according to KTRK-TV.