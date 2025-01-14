Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Orders All Flags to be Flown at Full Staff for Trump's Inauguration Despite National Mourning for Jimmy Carter

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott defied federal orders on Monday by declaring that flags across the Lone Star State would be raised to full-staff for President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

This announcement from Abbott contradicts an earlier order from President Joe Biden, issued two weeks ago, which mandated that flags remain at half-staff for 30 days to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 on December 29. "Today, I ordered flags raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol & state buildings for President Trump's inauguration," Abbott wrote on X. "While we honor President Carter's service, we also celebrate an incoming President & our bright future."

Abbott's Way of Honoring Trump

In a more detailed statement, Abbott aregued that the American flag ought to be prominently displayed, particularly on significant occasions such as Inauguration Day, January 20.

Trump's inauguration as the 47th president takes place within the 30-day mourning period, set to end on January 28. This marks the first instance in U.S. history where American flags nationwide will be at half-staff during a presidential inauguration.

Trump, 78, could issue a directive to raise the flags after officially assuming office at noon on January 20.

In a Truth Social post dated January 3, Trump criticized Democrats and liberals, accusing them of being "giddy" about Biden's declaration.

Trump Slams Biden's Directive

"They think it's so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don't love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they've done to our once GREAT America over the past four years — It's a total mess!" Trump wrote.

"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast," he continued.

"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out."

Trump joined the four other living current and former presidents—Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden — on Thursday to pay tribute to Carter during a state funeral held at Washington National Cathedral.

After the ceremony, Carter's remains were transported back to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where he was laid to rest on the grounds of his longtime home, alongside his late wife, Rosalynn.