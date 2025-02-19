Texas Girl, 11, Commits Suicide After Classmates Bullied Her, Threatened to Call ICE to Deport Her Family

A Texas mother is seeking answers after her 11-year-old daughter committed suicide after being bullied by her classmates over herfamily's immigration status.

The child, identified as Jocelynn Rojo Carranza, was a sixth-grade student at Gainesville Intermediate School.

Her mother, Marbella Carranza, shared that Jocelynn was repeatedly harassed by classmates, who taunted her and threatened to call ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to deport her family, Univision reported.

The bullying was so severe that Jocelynn reportedly reported it to school authorities multiple times—yet no action was taken. Marbella added that she was not informed about the bullying until, after her daughter's death.

On February 3, after enduring months of bullying, Jocelynn made the devastating decision to end her life. She was rushed to an intensive care unit in Dallas, where she remained for five days before passing away on February 8, according to the family's GoFundMe page. The GoFundMe has raised nearly $23,000 in donations.

The Gainesville ISD has yet to release a statement regarding Jocelynn's death as her family seeks answers. Jocelynn Carranza Rojo's tragic story highlights the real dangers of bullying and the fear immigrant families face daily.

Her death has sparked a national conversation about how schools handle bullying—especially when it involves racial or immigration-related harassment. The sixth-grader's death comes amid an aggressive push by the Trump administration to deport people who are in the United States illegally.