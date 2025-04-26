Texas Commissioner Accused of Solicitation, Asking Woman for Sexual Favors in Exchange for Child Custody Rights

A Liberty County Commissioner has been arrested and accused of sexual assault while allegedly offering to pay a woman desperate for help with a child custody case for sex with both money and political favor.

David Whitmire has been charged with sexual assault, solicitation of prostitution, and official oppression. Whitmire turned himself in to the Liberty County Jail Thursday morning, and, soon afterward, bonded out.

Whitmire Offered to Assist with Child Custody Case in Exchange for Sex

According to court documents obtained by Click2Houston, Whitmire is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and using his position as a public official to offer help with a child custody case in exchange for sexual favors. A third charge alleges that Whitmire offered money and assistance with the custody matter as part of a sexual agreement.

The case came to light after a video was posted on social media in March 2025. The video featured a couple discussing their experiences with the child custody system in Liberty County, with the woman alleging sexual misconduct by the commissioner.

The Texas Rangers were contacted and, after meeting with the couple, obtained sworn statements about their encounters with Whitmire. The woman detailed multiple interactions with Whitmire, including a December 2024 meeting in which he allegedly offered to assist with the custody case in exchange for sex.

The woman stated that after feeling backed into a corner, she agreed to engage in sexual intercourse with Whitmire in exchange for his supposed help with the child custody situation.

Whitmire Admitted to Having Sex with the Woman but Claims He Never Intended to Go Through with Helping with Her Case

According to court documents, Whitmire admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the woman but denied ever providing assistance with the child custody case. He allegedly told investigators that while he lied to the woman about offering help, he never intended to follow through.

Court records state Whitmire acknowledged the agreement but claimed he had been intoxicated during their encounters and made the promises to "appease" her.

Liberty County District Attorney Releases Statement

The Liberty County District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"As District Attorney, I will not tolerate violent criminals or corrupt public officials. I am committed to pursuing justice without fear or favor, and I will use every tool at my disposal to hold individuals accountable, no matter their position.

"Public officials must be held to a higher standard. When they betray the trust placed in them by the community, they damage not only their own integrity but also the public's confidence in our system as a whole. I refuse to stand by or be complicit in any "good old boy" system, and by now, that should be clear.

"I am not just the District Attorney; I am also a citizen of Liberty County. Like every resident of this community, I expect honesty, transparency, and integrity from those in positions of power. We all deserve better, and I will continue fighting to ensure we get it."

Whitmire presides over the northwest part of the county, including much of the city of Cleveland. He's been in office since 2021, and his current term doesn't end until 2028.