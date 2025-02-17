Texas Church Worship Leader Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

A Montgomery County man is facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child after a church pastor reported him to law enforcement officials.

Sean Carroll Aveilhe, 51, was arrested and later released from jail on a $100,000 bond, according to authorities, as reported by The Courier.

According to court documents, deputies with the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office responded to the Breath of Life Church in Oak Ridge North Jan. 4.

A pastor at the church said an acquaintance of a 10-year-old girl reported that Aveilhe had allegedly sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions.

Aveilhe, who was a volunteer at the church, and his wife had been babysitting the victim and her siblings in early January when the girl told an acquaintance she didn't want to go to Aveilhe's home anymore because Aveilhe was "weird." The girl said Aveilhe would touch her at night when she was in bed, documents stated.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's The Woodlands Hospital for an exam, during which she told a nurse Aveilhe also showed her a video of he and his wife engaged in a sexual act. The victim also reported Aveilhe would stop touching her if his wife came in the room.

Aveilhe's next court appearance is 9 a.m. March 18 in the 9th state District Court, 207 W. Phillips Street in Conroe. Anyone with information about the case can contact the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office at 281-364-4211 and ask to speak with the lead detective.