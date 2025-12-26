Texas Boy Left Orphaned after Drunk Driver Speeding Wrong Way Down Highway Kills Entire Family on Way Home from Christmas Party

A young boy in Texas was left as the sole survivor of his family after a devastating car crash, reportedly caused by an alleged drunk driver, wiped out his entire family. Nearly the entire Contreras family was killed in a devastating crash in Fort Bend around 2 a.m. on December 20, as they were driving home from a Christmas party, according to the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office.

Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras, 27, and five-year-old Camila Peña were pronounced dead at the scene. A three-year-old boy and his father, 26-year-old Diego Peña Jr., were rushed by air ambulance to the hospital, fighting for their lives. However, one of them managed to survive.

No One to Care For

Doctors were unable to save the father, leaving the young boy orphaned. The child remains in stable but critical condition as he continues to receive treatment. Authorities have arrested Majesti Faith Lee, 27, charging her with intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Investigators said the family of four from Harris County was driving north from the holiday gathering when Lee was allegedly traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Officials have confirmed that alcohol played a role in the crash.

Lee was also airlifted to a hospital, where she was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a press release.

"Our hearts are with the family as they endure an unimaginable loss," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of how quickly lives can be changed when impaired driving occurs, and why making responsible choices behind the wheel is so critical."

The siblings of Lizbeth and Diego have started a GoFundMe campaign to help care for the young boy and help the grieving family with mounting medical costs. "Lizbeth and Diego's world revolved around their children, as was evident since their young family was inseparable," the GoFundMe wrote.

"Diego recalls the moment his life changed when he found out he was going to be a father. He took naturally to being a very involved dad and took great pride in working overtime along with Lizbeth to provide for their young family."

Orphaned and Helpless

The fundraiser described Lizbeth as a devoted mother who loved raising her "mini-me," Camila, along with her three-year-old son. She was also a cherished fourth-grade teacher at Metcalf Elementary School, where she made a lasting impact on her students.

Camila was a pre-K student at the same school, allowing mother and daughter to spend every day together — something Camila loved deeply. According to the GoFundMe, Camila had a contagious smile that could lift anyone's spirits, and her little brother was her best friend.

As the family mourns an unimaginable loss, they have asked for thoughts and prayers. The GoFundMe campaign has nearly reached its $100,000 goal. Meanwhile, Lee's bond has been set at $1,050,000.