Elon Musk's Twitter Deal In Danger Over Unverified Data On Spam Accounts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter is in danger as his representatives continue to claim that the micro-blogging site's spam accounts are not verified, according to a report.

Three people familiar with the matter told Washington Post that Musk's team has stopped engaging in certain discussions around funding for the $44 billion deal, including with a party named as a likely backer.

Talks with investors have cooled in recent weeks as Musk's camp has raised doubts about the recent data "fire hose" â€” a trove of data sold to corporate customers â€” they received from Twitter. Musk's team's doubts about the spam figures signal they believe they do not have enough information to evaluate Twitter's prospects as a business, the people said, according to the Post.

