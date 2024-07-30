Terrell Miller: Bodycam Footage Released of Fatal Police Shooting that Killed 4-Year-Old

The Macomb Police Department has released bodycam footage of the March police shooting that killed a 4-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man.

On March 16, when Macomb offers Nick Goc and Korri Cameron responded to reports of domestic violence at a Macomb apartment complex, they noticed blood on the walls of a stairwell.

Officers also heard a loud disturbance coming from inside one of the apartments, where a woman was screaming. The officers announced their presence and ordered the occupants to open the door. A woman inside could be heard screaming, "He's stabbing me!"

'My Son's In There'

The woman had sustained multiple stab wounds. Officers then confronted a man seen brandishing two knives. The man was identified as Anthony T. George. The woman is heard telling officers "My son's in there!" and "Help me."

George, a knife visible in his left hand, refuses to comply with requests to drop his weapons, according to police. The video then shows him lunge out of sight and return holding a knife in each hand, including one to the throat of a 4-year-old boy, later identified as Terrell Miller, son of the stabbing victim. An officer discharged his firearm once, killing both George and Miller.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

No Basis for Criminal Charges Against the Officers Involved

Last week, McDonough County State's Attorney Matt Kwacala said a special prosecutor from the Illinois State's Attorney Appellate Prosecutor's Office found no basis for criminal charges against either of the officers.

According to Kwacala, Macomb police immediately contacted Illinois State Police to investigate the shooting. ISP collected evidence, interviewed witnesses and observed body camera footage. The special prosecutor, Jonathan H. Barnard, reviewed statutes, case law and use-of-force protocols.

"Based upon that review, I find that there is no basis for any criminal action or prosecution that is supportable under the facts of this case against any of the officers involved in this tragic incident," Barnard said in a July 8 letter to Kwacala.

The release of the video comes amid a wave of backlash against Illinois police over the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Sonya Massey on July 6. The Springfield deputy involved in Massey's shooting was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.