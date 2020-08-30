Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands won the women's doubles title at the Western & Southern Open with a strong performance against American Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan from China in the final on Saturday.

Peschke and Schuurs, seeded third at the event, took one hour and 18 minutes to seal the victory at 6-1, 4-6, 10-4, Xinhua news agency reported. "Everything I think came together somehow," Peschke said.

Becoming Stronger as a Team

Peschke said, "In the first round, you're still a little look for each other and trying to put everything together where you have been left off, which is five months." She added, "So it was a long time that we hadn't had a chance to practice, we hadn't had a chance to play any match. So the first match is obviously, almost at any tournament, one of the crucial ones."

Peschke added, "So we were fighting the first match through, and I think with every day, we became stronger and better as a team." Schuurs and Peschke are the No. 4 seeds at next week's US Open, where they will take on Croat Darija Jurak and Canadian Sharon Fichman in the opening round.

Heading Into US Open With Confidence

"Of course you have a nice feeling," Schuurs said of the pair's confidence level heading into the US Open. "I think confidence is better than before. We played matches together. We didn't lose yet. So of course it's nice to go into a tournament like the US Open and you didn't lose." The US Open starts on Monday.