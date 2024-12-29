Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Blasts AP's Female Athlete Award for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif Amid Gender Controversy"

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif secured third place in the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year 2024 award. However, her inclusion has reignited controversy surrounding her Olympic achievements. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed disbelief over Khelif's recognition, questioning the decision publicly.

Khelif won gold at the Paris Olympics, but her victory was overshadowed by claims that she is biologically male. In her first Olympic match, Khelif defeated Italy's Angela Carini in just 46 seconds, a stunning performance that attracted criticism. Legal battles followed after leaked medical reports alleged Khelif had XY chromosomes. Khelif has consistently denied the allegations and filed complaints over harassment.

Navratilova's reaction on social media was swift. She tweeted "Wtaf???" and followed it up with, "It literally says FEMALE athlete..." The remarks reignited online debates about gender and sports.

A social media user argued that feminism should protect women's rights and questioned why many women support men "taking away jobs" from females. Navratilova responded, clarifying that women did not set Olympic rules. She tweeted, "Women didn't vote for Imane. Women did not make the rules that the IOC used to allow Imane to box even though Imane twice failed a sex test. Stop blaming women for this travesty."

One user challenged Navratilova's stance, insisting Khelif is a biological female with medical evidence to prove it, including childhood photos. The user accused Navratilova of promoting bigotry against women who appear "too manly." Navratilova fired back, explaining that the controversy isn't about being transgender. She referenced Disorders of Sexual Development (DSD) and high testosterone levels in Khelif's medical records, stating, "Imane failed two sex tests. Imane's testosterone is at male levels. Only males can have it that high. Check the facts and then speak."

The discussion also touched on other athletes like French tennis player Amélie Mauresmo and American basketball player Brittney Griner, both known for their athletic builds. Navratilova dismissed the comparison, urging critics to understand the nuances of DSD.

Khelif has remained largely silent about the ongoing debate, focusing instead on her legal defense. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to comment further on the allegations or review its policies regarding athlete eligibility.

Navratilova, a vocal advocate for women's rights in sports, retired in 2006 after a legendary tennis career. She won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles, solidifying her as one of the sport's greatest players.

The controversy around Khelif highlights ongoing challenges in balancing inclusivity and fairness in sports. As debates persist, the issue remains a flashpoint in global discussions about gender and competition.