Tennessee Substitute Teacher Accused of Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with Her 17-Year-Old Student

A substitute teacher with Sevier County Schools was arraigned Friday in Sevier County General Sessions Court on a charge alleging she had sex with a 17-year-old student repeatedly over several months.

According to an affidavit, Sevier County authorities began investigating the case earlier this month. A deputy learned that 44-year-old Jacqueline Porterfield had sex with the victim 15 or more times between January and March 21, records state.

Porterfield Allegedly Sent the Victim Nude Photos, a Valentine's Day Card Confessing Her 'Undying Love'

The affidavit said that at one point, Porterfield had sex with the victim while her child was sitting next to them and sent messages to the minor that "would lead one to believe the relationship was intimate."

The victim told the deputy that Porterfield had sent him several nude pictures and a Valentine's Day card confessing her "undying love for him and her desire to spend her life with him," the affidavit said.

Porterfield taught at the victim's school and was often their babysitter/parental figure, according to the affidavit. She was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and statutory rape by authority, the affidavit said.

School Releases Statement

Sevier County Schools on Friday released the following statement after Porterfield's arrest:

"Sevier County Schools officials were made aware of the charges against Ms. Porterfield, who has served as a substitute teacher, early yesterday morning. Administrators immediately took steps to review her employment status with the district and to make sure that she is suspended from fulfilling any duties with the school system as this process unfolds.

At this time, school officials have not yet been able to make contact with Ms. Porterfield but plan to do so in a timely fashion to resolve the matter as soon as possible. We would refrain from further comment as the matter is adjudicated."