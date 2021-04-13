Tennessee School Shooting: Gun-Wielding Student Shoots Cops, Killed in Return Fire

Yet another school shooting rocked Tennessee on Monday, with gunfire erupting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. A police officer who responded to the scene was wounded, while the shooter identified as a student at the school was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police.

The shooting happened in the afternoon when when an armed male was reported hiding in a restroom. The suspect refused to disarm himself and exit the hideout and when the cops entered the area gunshots were fired. One of the shots struck an officer.

The return fire killed the suspect a student at the school. He was reported dead at the scene. The injured officer, who has not been named, is expected to survive.

It has been reported that four students at the school have already been killed in gun violence this year. The school will be closed for the next two days. The school has more than 600 students and 15o employees.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch confirmed that the person who died in the shooting was a student at Austin-East Magnet High School. "One officer returned fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," he said, according to CBS News.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn said she was heartbroken and was praying for the community, and the victim. "I am heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet School in Knoxville. My office has been briefed on the situation and I am praying for the community, including the officer, injured in the line of duty," she tweeted.

