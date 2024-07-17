Tennessee Mom Drowns 7-Year-Old Daughter Because She 'Wanted Time Alone' After 'Rough Day'

A mother was arrested and charged with murder after her 7-year-old daughter drowned in Tennessee on Saturday, 14th July, police said.

The Hendersonville Police Department said detectives responded to reports of a child drowning in Drakes Creek near Sanders Ferry Road. During the investigation, police found that the child's mother, 33-year-old Brandi Elliott, was the one who killed the child.

Eliott Said She was Having a 'Rough Day' and Her Daughter Wasn't Leaving Her Alone

Elliott said she was having a "rough day" and that her daughter wasn't leaving her alone, according to the arrest report.

Elliot then told police she held her daughter underwater "like a large mouth bass" until she felt her "bubbling." As she held her underwater, Elliot told her daughter to "be quiet," according to the report.

Eliott Tried to Perform CPR After Realizing She Had Done Something Wrong

After Elliott pulled her daughter from the water, she realized she had done something wrong and tried to revive the child with CPR, the report said.

The 7-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in Hendersonville where she was pronounced dead just before midnight, the report said. Elliott was taken into custody on first-degree murder charges and booked into Sumner County Jail.