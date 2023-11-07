Tennessee Mom Admits to Having Sex with Son's Underage Schoolmates, Trading Vapes, Alcohol with Them in Exchange for Sex

A McMinn County, Tennessee woman charged with dozens of counts related to child molestation pleaded guilty on Monday to several of the charges in court.

Melissa Blair's trial was close to getting underway, but this new plea agreement means she will not face a jury. At Monday's hearing, a prosecutor said Blair admitted to having "inappropriate sexual relations with several underage males."

Blair Traded Cigarettes, Vapes, Alcohol with the Victims in Exchange for Sex



All of the victims were between the ages of 14 and 17, some of whom were schoolmates of Blair's son. The inappropriate relationships went on for more than 3 years, according to prosecutors, who also noted that Blair traded cigarettes, vapes and alcohol with those boys in exchange for sex. Blair allegedly used social media to contact the boys, all students at McMinn Central High School.

Blair pleaded guilty to several charges, including solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution, aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor by electronic means, sexual exploitation of a minor, and exploitation of a minor by electronic means. In all, Blair pleaded guilty to 36 counts.

Victims Said They Had Sexual Contact with Blair At Her Home, In Her SUV

Prosecutors say police found several photographs depicting children in pornographic situations, some of whom were the victims in the case. They also said after the initial indictment, more young victims came forward saying they had sexual contact with Blair at her home and in her SUV.

McMinn County's School Director previously said Blair had been involved as a booster club member, and was mother to a student at the school until they transferred. She has since been banned from school property and school activities.

A judge sentenced Blair to 22 years, half of which she'll need to serve in full. For the second 11 years, Blair will be eligible for early release after serving 30 percent of that, which is just under 3 and a half years.