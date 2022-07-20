Tennessee Man Charged with Wife's Murder at Luxury Resort During Dream Fiji Honeymoon

A Tennessee man has been charged in connection with the death of his wife who died during their recent honeymoon in Fiji.

Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, is accused of murdering his 39-year-old wife Christe Chen Dawson at a resort on the Yasawa Islands, according to the Fiji Sun.

Christe's Body Found In Hotel Room in Luxury Resort

Bradley and Christe had traveled to Fiji for their honeymoon, and Dawson's attorney confirmed to FOX 13 Memphis on Monday that Chen's body was found inside a hotel room, though he said he could not confirm the manner in which Chen died.

The murder allegedly happened at Fiji's Turtle Island Resort, a luxury island resort in the Yasawa Islands that advertises "pure indulgence, relaxation and romance at one of the most sought-after destinations in the world," on its website.

The resort, which served as the location for the 1980 film The Blue Lagoon, takes only 14 couples as guests at a time and offers visitors access to private beaches and amenities like horseback riding.

Christe and Bradley Tied the Knot in February

Christe was a pharmacist at Kroger and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. Her LinkedIn profile also indicated she was the owner and pastry chef at a business called Sweet As Pie Bakery in Denver, Colorado until 2017. Dawson works in the IT department at a non-profit that helps children but has since been suspended.

The couple wed in February, according to the Daily Beast. One acquaintance, who knew Christe professionally, told the Daily Beast, "It was some kind of whirlwind romance" and few who knew Dawson met him before they got hitched.

Bradley Maintains His Innocence

Last Wednesday, Bradley appeared before a Magistrates Court in Lautoka, Fiji's second-largest city, where the magistrate confirmed that Dawson had allegedly committed "an indictable offense," the Fiji Sun reports. The case has been transferred to Fiji's High Court in Lautoka, where Bradley is set to appear in court again on July 27, according to the Sun.

The Sun reported authorities requested a judge order Bradley to submit a DNA sample after the defendant refused the forensics tests following the July 9 slaying. Bradley maintains his innocence, according to his attorney.