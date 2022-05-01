Tennessee Bar Shooting: 2 Dead and 2 Others Injured in Knoxville as Memphis Police Criticizes the State's Gun Laws

Two people died and two others were injured after a shooting at a bar in North Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) responded to the scene on Friday night.

The attack happened in the parking lot of Hatmaker's Bar and Grill on Tazewell park at 9:45pm, in a statement posted on Facebook the KPD confirmed that responding officers found two men dead on the scene, while two others had sustained injuries but they were non-life threatening hence they were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The preliminary inquiry into the shooting revealed that a fight in the parking lot may have led to the shots being fired. The police officials saw several people were seen running for their lives. There were no suspects taken into custody, as not much is known about the attack however, the investigation is ongoing, the police told WJAX-TV.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Tennessee that jeopardizes public safety, the Memphis Police has repeatedly criticized the state's gun laws after bearing witness to various shooting episodes in the past month. The most recent incidents include the shooting on Beale Street on Thursday, which resulted with one person critically injured, then another incident was reported in an entertainment district.

While two suspects were charged with unlawful possession of firearms, no further action was taken to file aggravated assault charges, Memphis police told WREG, a leading source of Memphis city news.

Governor of Tennessee Bill Lee, signed a law enabling Tennesseans ages 21 and over and military members over the age of 18 to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit, last year. Several law enforcement and political officials have voiced their concerns regarding this step as they believe it will make "the job of the law enforcement officers even more difficult."

"Since the enactment of permit less carry by the state, there have been more firearms readily available on the streets across the state of Tennessee. Additionally, this change in the law has proven to be a hurdle for law enforcement and public safety," MPD said in a statement to WREG.

In case of the North Knoxville shooting, no information on the victims or the suspects has been disclosed as of now. Details of the shooting also are expected to be revealed after the police officials have gathered substantial evidence.