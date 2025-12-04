Tempe Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Co-Worker He Thought She was Having an Affair with

A Tempe man showed up to a Little Caesars where his wife worked and fatally shot her and her co-worker he believed she was having an affair with, according to authorities.

Benjamin Visser, 27, is accused of killing his 21-year-old wife Mary Visser at a Little Caesars pizzeria in Tempe, along with her 32-year-old co-worker Shaquille Simmons, on Monday morning, according to police.

Mary Visser, who has a 6-month-old child with the accused killer, reportedly called 911 herself after being shot, but was unable to speak to them before her husband grabbed the phone from her and started speaking to the dispatcher.

'I Shot Two People'

"I just pulled a gun and I shot two people," he allegedly said, according to court documents.

"Please help me," Benjamin Visser allegedly added. "Please help me."

Police said surveillance footage showed Benjamin Visser arriving at the Little Caesars with his wife just as Simmons showed up for his shift. Moments later, just as Simmons approached the front door, Benjamin pulled out his firearm and shot him before pulling the trigger on Mary.

"It's my wife, and it's her co-worker," Benjamin Visser told the 911 dispatcher about who he shot, according to court documents. He allegedly continued to shoot Mary Visser even after she fell to the ground.

Benjamin Visser Admitted to Cops That He was 'Controlling,' Said He Shot Simmons Because He Thought His Wife was Sleeping with Him

Officers arrived on the scene and took Benjamin Visser into custody without incident. He allegedly told investigators that he "blacked out" before the shooting and admitted to arguing with his wife earlier that morning over finances and getting a job.

When asked about Simmons, Benjamin Visser allegedly said he "thought" the co-worker was sleeping with his wife on account of how "she had been acting." He admitted, though, that he "did not have any proof," according to court documents.

Benjamin Visser allegedly admitted to cops that he can be controlling when it comes to Mary Visser's "actions and activities." Police say he told them he has to approve of where she goes without him and whether she can drink alcohol, as well as whether she can talk to other men.

Benjamin Visser was 'Shooed' Away by Little Caesars Manager a Day Before the Shooting After He Caused a Scene When He Spotted Mary Talking to Simmons

Benjamin Visser allegedly showed up to the Little Caesars on Sunday night and was "shooed" away by a manager after he caused a scene. Police say he was at a nearby business and saw Mary Visser talking with Simmons, which prompted him to exit "in a rage" and slam the front door "so hard they thought the glass was going to shatter," according to witnesses.

Benjamin Visser allegedly confronted and spoke to Simmons outside. Witnesses who work in the area reported seeing Benjamin Visser sitting outside the Little Caesars on numerous occasions, watching his wife work her entire shift. He has been charged with two counts of murder and is currently being held on a $2 million cash-only bond.