Tempe Man Commits Suicide After Coffee Shop Staff Posts Video of Him Pulling into Drive-Thru with His Pants Down

An Arizona man who was filmed without his pants at a Tempe coffee shop drive-thru last week has reportedly taken his own life after the video went viral on social media.

The man, identified as Nautica Malone, died by suicide no Saturday, TMZ confirmed, citing the Maricopa County Medical Examiner. He reportedly shot himself in the head.

Coffee Shop Manager Posted Video of Malone Online Without His Pants, Claimed He was Masturbating

Malone's death came days after the manager of a Bikini Beans Coffee outlet recorded video of him pulling up to the drive-thru while naked from the waist down. He was said to have been masturbating at the time.

An employee taking orders at the coffee shop alerted their manager, who told Malone his behavior was "unacceptable" and he needed to leave. Malone then pulled away from the drive-thru as employees scrambled to call 911.

The video was subsequently uploaded to a local Facebook group Arizona Moms Helping Another Moms to warn others about a man at Bikini Bean in Tempe.

Bikini Beans Owner Release Statement, Says Malone Committed a Crime

According to TMZ, Tempe police said "aggressive" family members showed up at the coffee shop after Malone died and blamed staffers for his death.

In a statement to the outlet, Bikini Beans' owner said his "thoughts and prayers" are with Malone's family, but that the safety of his employees are his priority. He stressed Malone committed a crime and that his business is "committed to protecting" its team.