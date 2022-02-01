Teen PUBG Addict Who Killed Mother, Siblings After Failing to Virtually Complete Online Video Game Task Arrested

A boy, who is said to be addicted to the popular online video game PUBG has killed his mother, brother and two sisters in Lahore. The boy has been identified as Zain Ali, 17, from Pakistan's Lahore. Police arrested Ali soon after a maid found the bodies of his family members.

Police said that Ali suffered psychological issues due to his addiction to playing this online game. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a game designed by Brendan Greene, involves players parachuting onto an unknown island and scavenging for guns and other weapons to kill others while struggling to survive themselves.

Reportedly, police officers said that Ali went on to use his mother's pistol after failing to complete the mission in the video game. He shot his mother Nahid Mubarak, 45, followed by his teenage sister Mahnoor Fatima, who was also in the house and came running from another room after hearing the gunshot. Later, he went in to shoot his little sister Jannat, 10, and Taimur, 22, his older brother. The horrific incident took place in their family home in the Kahna area of Lahore.

30 Bore Calibre Gun Was Used to Commit the Crime

Ali used a 30 bore calibre gun to commit the crime, after which he reportedly left the house to throw the weapon in a drain before returning to the house, and pretending to be asleep.

Police arrested him after finding bloodstains on his clothes and blood trails leading to the upper storey of the building, where he had been sleeping.

Why Did Zain Ali Kill His Family Members?

The police further revealed that Ali later confessed that he had killed his family in a fit of rage. However, the boy believed they would be alive once he completed the video game task. According to reports, a doctor examined Ali and stated, "His activities reveal that he was in severe depression."

"The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) addict boy confessed to killing his mother and siblings under the influence of the game," a police statement read.