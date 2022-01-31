Ex-Chelsea Coach Avram Grant Flashed Penis, Pestered Women For Sex, Reveals Israeli TV investigation

Former Chelsea coach Avram Grant has been accused of sexually harassing a number of women. Grant stripped naked during business meetings and pestered women for sex, according to an Israeli TV investigation.

A string of high profile women have come out to speak up about their disgusting encounter with Grant, 67, who they claim had exposed himself, kissed them forcibly and even demanded sexual intercourse.

Reportedly, one of Grant's alleged victims is 43 years younger expressed the horrific moment she faced with the former football coach. The woman expressed how she "froze" in terror when Grant placed her hand on his groin area.

Later he asked her for sex, but she turned down his demands and stayed the night in his flat only to wake the next morning to find him standing naked in front of her.

Another victim was a successful model, who met him seeking career advice. But, Grant took off all his clothes, and asked, "Let's have sex" as he lay on the bed.

Grant rose to prominence in 2007 after he was appointed the manager of Chelsea by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Under his leadership, the team went to the Champions League finals.

Grant was caught visiting a brothel

The revelations about Grant in the investigative documentary on Israel's Channel 12 titled Exposure aired 12 years after Grant was caught by The Sun visiting a brothel. At the time he was serving as a manager in Portsmouth.

However, Grant, who wore a Portsmouth tracksuit for his visit at the time, denied he had anything to do with sex. "I got the massage from a rather old woman. I wish they would publish some pictures of her because she was so old it is obvious she is not a hooker," he said.

Woman Claims Grant Sexually Harassed Her On a Match Day in London

While all the victims of Grant were high profile women journalists or models, their identities have been concealed during the broadcast. Some of his victims allegedly claimed that Grant, who joined as a manager for Portsmouth and West Ham after quitting Stamford Bridge, sexually assaulted them in London. One victim, who is an Israeli model revealed that she was sexually harassed by Grant in London on a match day.

