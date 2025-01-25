Teen Nashville Shooter Linked to Wisconsin Attacker Natalie Rupnow in Disturbing Online Connection

A disturbing link has emerged between two teenage school shooters who carried out deadly attacks a month apart at Christian schools in different states. Investigators believe 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, who killed a classmate and himself at Antioch High School in Nashville this week, was in contact with Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow, a 15-year-old shooter from Madison, Wisconsin.

Rupnow, who also died by suicide after fatally shooting two people at her school in December, appeared to follow Henderson's online activity prior to her death, according to sources speaking to ABC News. The teens, whose schools were over 600 miles apart, shared a chilling fascination with violence and neo-Nazi ideology, as revealed by their internet search histories.

Henderson reportedly referenced Rupnow in a Bluesky social media post just a day before the Nashville shooting. The post included an altered image of Rupnow and alluded to plans for a coordinated attack, though it remains unclear if the post referred to her December attack or Henderson's.

Both teenagers admired infamous school shooters, frequently sharing posts about previous massacres. Henderson wrote about the shootings at Parkland and Uvalde, while Rupnow shared content related to Columbine. Their fascination with violence extended to detailed, hateful manifestos, with Henderson reportedly drafting a 51-page document expressing hatred for Jewish people and self-loathing as a Black person.

The Nashville shooting unfolded Wednesday morning, when Henderson arrived at Antioch High School via bus. Police say he entered a bathroom, armed himself, and emerged to confront 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante in the cafeteria. Henderson shot Escalante multiple times, killing her instantly.

Two other students were also injured in the attack. One was shot in the arm and hospitalized, while another suffered a non-gun-related injury to the face. Henderson then turned the gun on himself, ending the violent spree.

Horrified students and cafeteria workers scrambled for cover as the shots rang out. Surveillance footage captured the chaotic scene, including the tragic final moments of the shooter and his victim.

Law enforcement officials are now investigating whether Henderson and Rupnow coordinated their attacks or if their connection was limited to online interactions. Both cases underscore the dangers of extremist content spreading on social media and the influence it can have on vulnerable youth.

Henderson's posts revealed a deep sense of anger and alienation. He referred to himself as an "incel," a term used by some men who feel rejected by women and society. His writings blamed his identity for his struggles and expressed a desire to enact violence.

The investigation into both shootings continues as authorities search for answers to prevent similar tragedies. The connections between the attackers have raised concerns about the role of online platforms in amplifying hateful ideologies and enabling violent acts.

The families of the victims are left mourning unimaginable losses, as the nation grapples with yet another example of the devastating toll of school shootings.