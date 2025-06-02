Teen Model Plunges to Her Death After Unbuckling Her Harness in Panic While Parasailing in Montenegro [VIDEO]

A model tragically lost her life during a shoot to promote a parasailing company in Montenego.

Tijana Radonjic, who was hired to film the thrill of parasailing, died after she appears to have unfastened her safety harness during a panic attack, leading to her fatal fall from a height of 50 meters.

Radonjic, a 19-year-old model from Novi Sad, Serbia, was hired on May 28 to be part of a short movie. The shoot required her to be clad in a bikini and fly over the Budva River while the boat towed her parasail.

The shoot was for an unnamed firm in Budva, Montenegro, with hopes that it would boost their business ahead of the upcoming peak tourist season.

Tijana Suffered a Panic Attack After the Parasail Reached 150 Feet Above the Water

In the chilling footage, Tijana appeared calm and cheerful as she was strapped into her harness and briefed on the safety instructions. However, moments later as the parasail reached 150 feet above the Adriatic Sea, witnesses reported a sudden change in her behavior.

Panic set in as Tijana began to frantically pull at her life jacket and safety harness, eventually unfastening her waist belt and attempting to wriggle free, despite the dangerous height.

Eyewitnesses Reported Hearing Tijana Scream 'Put Me Down' Before She Fell to Her Death

A witness on the beach shared that they heard her screaming "put me down, put me down" right before she plunged to her death. It is believed she died from the fall, as revealed by the paramedics after they pulled the teenager from the sea.

The owner of the company, Mirko Krdzic, said he was "sorry" for the model's death and hopes to meet her parents to "express my condolences in person". He said, "We are all in shock after the accident that happened... I do not know exactly what happened."

He added, "She did not show any fear of flying, she underwent training, after which the tragedy followed. Technical inspections of all the equipment are underway, and the results of the autopsy are awaited."

Tijana's Family Denies Claims That She was Responsible for Her Death

Tijana's family has vehemently disputed claims that she was responsible for her death, according to reports. A relative took to social media to challenge the narrative and said, "You were brave to try to save your young life, but unfortunately, you didn't succeed." The incident is under investigation by police and safety officials.