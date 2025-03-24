Teen and Man Charged After Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 15 Wounded in New Mexico Unauthorized Car Show

Police have charged two suspects in connection with a mass shooting that left three teenagers dead and 15 others injured at Young Park on Friday night.

Tomas Rivas, 20, and a 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, were arrested Saturday evening, according to Las Cruces Police. Both face three open counts of murder, with additional charges expected.

The victims have been identified as Andrew Madrid, 16, Jason Gomez, 18, and Dominick Estrada, 19. Madrid and Gomez died at the scene, while Estrada passed away later at MountainView Regional Medical Center.

The injured victims range from 16 to 36 years old. Police said nine are male and six are female. Their names have not been released.

Authorities said around 200 people had gathered at Young Park for an unauthorized car show on Friday night. Witnesses described a "party-like atmosphere" before violence erupted. An altercation between two groups escalated into gunfire, killing three and injuring 15 others.

Police Chief Jeremy Story confirmed the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. The park and nearby roads were closed while investigators processed the scene.

Rivas will be held without bond at Dona Ana County Detention Center. The teenage suspect will be sent to a juvenile detention facility, police said. It is unclear if either suspect has legal representation at this time.

"This is a sad day for our community," Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said Saturday. "I ask our city to stand strong and united as we heal from this tragedy."

State Rep. Nicole Chavez offered condolences to those affected. "Let's come together as a state and community to support the victims and their families during this difficult time," she said. Chavez also called for changes to improve public safety across New Mexico.

Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo called the incident "a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning." In a social media post, she added, "Part of me wanted to write that this is something you never really think will happen in your city, but that feels deeply untrue."

The shooting marks the 53rd mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Las Cruces, located about 41 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, continues to mourn as the investigation unfolds. Authorities are working to determine what led to the violent confrontation.

The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico has launched a fundraiser to support the victims and their families.

Police said additional charges could be filed as they gather more evidence.