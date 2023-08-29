Teen Girl Stabbed to Death by Another Teen During Fight Over Condiments at DC McDonald's

A 16-year-old girl is dead after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Northwest D.C. early Sunday. Another teenage girl has been arrested and charged, police say.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Naima Liggon, of Waldorf, Maryland. Officers went to a hospital for reports of a young female who had been stabbed at about 2:10 a.m., according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Stabbing Stemmed from Argument Over Sweet-And-Sour Sauce

Liggon was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, where she was later declared deceased, police said, adding that the stabbing took place at a McDonald's on a busy D.C. nightlife corridor and stemmed from an argument over condiments.

At a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Monday, Detective Brendan Jasper testified that Liggon's stabbing emanated from an argument over "sweet-and-sour sauce" among three girls outside a McDonald's near 14th and U Streets NW just after 2 a.m. Jasper testified that Liggon and another girl began hitting a 16-year-old, who security camera footage showed did not initially fight back.

But as Liggon and her friend tried to get in a vehicle, the other 16-year-old "lunged" at Liggon with a 7½-inch pocketknife, stabbing her in the chest and abdomen, the detective testified.

Suspect's Attorney Claims She Acted in Self-Defense

They told police that the 16-year-old girl accused of killing Liggon left the scene of the stabbing on foot. Officers found her in the 1300 block of U St. NW. They said they found a black pocketknife on her.

The suspect, who was charged with second-degree murder while armed, pleaded not involved — the juvenile equivalent of not guilty. Her attorney argued in court that the girl had acted in self-defense in a fight started by the others. Prosecutors countered the fight was over when the stabbing took place.

The 16-year-old girl's lawyer asked the judge to put the girl on a 24/7 curfew, rather than order her to be held. In the end, the judge said that the girl should be placed in the custody of the Youth Services Center in Northeast. The next hearing for the 16-year-old has been set for Sept. 1.