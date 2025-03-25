Tech Mogul Bryan Johnson Accused of Bare Walks at Work, Inappropriate Antics, and Gagging Staff With NDAs

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his focus on anti-aging and longevity, is facing serious accusations from former employees. Several ex-staff members have accused Johnson of creating a troubling and uncomfortable work environment. Allegations include inappropriate behavior such as discussing sexual matters at work and appearing with minimal clothing during office hours.

The New York Times published a detailed report based on interviews with 30 individuals who worked closely with Johnson at his startup, Blueprint. The report claims Johnson frequently made staff uncomfortable with his actions and conversations. According to former employees, Johnson would openly talk about sexual topics, including his erections, and engage in flirtatious exchanges, especially with female employees.

The situation has raised questions about Johnson's leadership and the culture at Blueprint. The company, which focuses on longevity research and health products, is already facing financial difficulties and concerns about product quality.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Johnson's use of strict confidentiality agreements. At least three former employees have taken complaints to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), questioning the legality of these agreements. They argue the documents were used to silence staff who experienced or witnessed inappropriate behavior.

Attorney Matt Bruenig, representing the former employees, criticized Johnson's approach. "His goal was to use these contractual agreements to keep everyone quiet," Bruenig said.

Jamie Contento, a former personal assistant to Johnson, shared her experience with the confidentiality agreement. "The document just didn't feel right," she said, adding that she signed it out of fear of losing her job.

In response to the growing backlash, Johnson addressed the controversy on social media. Defending his actions and company culture, Johnson claimed that transparency was at the core of Blueprint's operations. "I post nudes on social media. I track my nighttime erections. My team openly discusses my semen health. We make memes. Rather than letting people walk in blind, we disclose this upfront, in writing, so there are no surprises," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "This isn't coercion."

Johnson also shared a screenshot of Blueprint's "opt-in" agreement, which employees sign before joining. The document reportedly asks staff to acknowledge and accept unusual workplace behavior and to confirm that they do not find it abusive or unprofessional.

"This is transparency," Johnson continued. "If someone doesn't align with our culture, they are free to work elsewhere. No one is forced to sign anything."

Despite Johnson's defense, criticism continues to grow as many question whether such practices cross the line of professional conduct. The allegations and legal challenges add to the increasing difficulties facing Johnson and Blueprint.

Johnson also suggested on February 25 that the New York Times has targeted him unfairly, calling the situation a "clash of self-serving narratives."